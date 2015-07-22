SAO PAULO, July 22 Holders of Brazilian securities backed by unpaid state taxes face growing repayment risks ranging from conflicting debt renegotiation plans to over-optimistic expectations of repayment, Fitch Ratings said in a Wednesday report.

The special purpose vehicles that some Brazilian states set up to sell the so-called "divida ativa" securities could be saddled with smaller-than-expected recovery rates and potential changes in programs to incentivize the renegotiation of taxes in arrears, analysts led by Paulo Fugulin said in the report.

The report highlights the growing risk stemming from efforts by federal and state governments to raise additional revenues from tax renegotiations. Earlier in the day, the federal government launched a plan to lure as many as 29,000 taxpayers into settling some of their obligations through tax credits.

Currently, there are about 550 billion reais ($171 billion) worth of unpaid taxes due to Brazilian states, according to Fitch. If their expectations of debt recovery fail to materialize, states would have to add assets to the vehicles to keep paying holders of the securities.

Brazilian states, like the federal government, are struggling with a sharp drop in tax collections as Latin America's largest economy slips into the worst recession in at least 25 years.

"You have the political risk linked to the refinancing efforts, which is clearly generating some moral hazard such as incentivizing future delinquencies," Fugulin said in a phone interview.

His report pointed to other issues such as flawed estimates of unpaid taxes that are beyond recovery, such as debts owed by companies that are no longer in business.

Rio de Janeiro state, one of Brazil's wealthiest, exemplifies the headwinds facing the broader asset class, Fugulin said.

The state, the largest recipient of oil royalties, has recovered less than 1 percent of the 66 billion reais worth of unpaid taxes on its balance sheet. The modest recovery rate can be mainly explained by the state's "reluctance to write down the debt, which overstated the amount of tax in arrears, and the poor collection efforts," Fugulin noted.

According to Fitch, Rio de Janeiro estimates it could raise up to 4.5 billion reais in notes backed by unpaid taxes.

($1 = 3.2225 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Christian Plumb)