By Priscila Jordão and Aluísio Alves
| RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 16
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 16 Boston-based private
equity company Advent International said on Wednesday it had
agreed to buy 13 percent of Brazilian medical diagnostics
company Fleury SA as it moves ahead with plans to
expand investments in the country.
The purchase was agreed to after six months of negotiations
with Core, a company that has indirect control of Fleury and
will be made with funds raised by Advent's $2.1 billion Lapef VI
fund. Lapef was set up in November to invest in Latin America.
A price was not given, but based on Fleury's market value of
2.68 billion reais, a 13 percent holding would be worth 348
million reais ($91 million). The deal is expected to close in
about 30 days.
"Considering our investment horizon, the scenario is very
attractive," said Wilson Rosa, an Advent Partner adding that the
company is seeking more stakes in Brazilian companies.
The purchase comes as Brazil's economy sinks into its
biggest downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Some
companies are taking advantage of falling share prices, a
stronger U.S. dollar and Brazilian firms' need for capital to
cheaply buy shares.
Rosa said Advent remains interested in financial services
and education firms, as well as health and consumer products
companies despite the recession.
Advent has stakes in such Brazilian companies as Cetip
a securities clearing house, Kroton SA, an
education company, and CSU CardSystem.
As a result of the deal, doctors who are shareholders in
Fleury will retain 28.3 percent of the company's stock through
their company Integritas Participações. Brasdeg, part of
Bradesco Seguros e Previdência, will own 16.4 percent.
($1 = 3.83 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Luciana Bruno;
Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)