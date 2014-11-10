SAO PAULO Nov 10 Brazil's third-biggest airline
will cancel or postpone deliveries of Embraer regional jets if
lawmakers do not drop a change in a new aviation law, the chief
executive of Azul Linhas Aereas told Reuters on Monday.
The proposed change to a bill drawn up by President Dilma
Rousseff would remove the competitive advantage of jets made by
Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA on less profitable
regional routes the government wants to expand.
"What's happening is a distortion of the plan so that it's
more attractive to fly bigger planes," said Azul Chief Executive
Officer Antonoaldo Neves in a telephone interview.
He said he would look to add bigger aircraft made by Boeing
Co or Airbus Group NV.
Neves said an order for 30 of Embraer's next-generation
E195-E2 aircraft, which enter service in 2019, hangs in the
balance. He would also have no need for eight of the current
generation E195s due for delivery in 2015.
The regional aviation plan is turning into one of the first
big legislative fights since Rousseff's narrow reelection last
month, as she confronts lawmakers emboldened by opposition
victories.
Senator Fernando de Souza Flexa Ribeiro, the opposition
lawmaker overseeing the bill, will meet ministers on Tuesday
ahead of a key committee vote.
Flexa Ribeiro told Reuters he was pushing to remove a limit
of 60 subsidized seats on regional flights and instead subsidize
50 percent of passengers on flights to smaller cities.
Neves complained that would tilt the playing field toward
larger aircraft and discourage airlines from adding more routes
to Brazil's most under-served airports.
"If the plan is approved without a seat limit, I'll pull out
of 20 cities next year," he said. "I'll take those resources and
put them into cities where I can fly bigger planes."
Embraer CEO Frederico Curado also expressed concerns last
week.
"We are hoping that, in Congress, they do not distort the
bill sent by the executive branch, but now it's really down to
the basic politics in Congress," he said on an earnings call on
Thursday.
Rivals Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA and the
TAM unit of Latam Airlines Group SA have said they were
considering buying Embraer jets under the new regional aviation
plan. Neither airline responded immediately to requests for
comment.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes. Editing by Andre Grenon)