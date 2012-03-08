* Chambriard is already member of agency directorate
* New ANP chief is former Petrobras oil-reserve expert
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 8 Brazilian
President Dilma Rousseff nominated Magda Chambriard on Thursday
to lead Brazil's ANP, the agency that regulates the country's
petroleum and biofuels industry.
Chambriard is a civil and chemical engineer and was
nominated to replace Haroldo Lima as director-general of the Rio
de Janeiro-based regulator.
If her nomination is approved by Brazil's Senate, she will
serve a four year term as head of a five member directorate. She
has been a member of the ANP's top body since 2008.
Chambriard worked for more than two decades of at
state-controlled oil company Petrobas, where she
finished her career as a reservoir expert in the exploration and
production department. She joined the ANP in 2001 as an advisor
to the directorate.
ANP officials and Chambriard were not immediately available
for comment.
(Reporting By Jeb Blount; Editing by David Gregorio)