SAO PAULO Oct 27 Shares of Brazilian sugar and ethanol companies Cosan SA and Sao Martinho SA opened down sharply on Monday, a day after President Dilma Rousseff was re-elected for a second four-year term.

Cosan and Sao Martinho have suffered losses over the past years due to the government's policy of subsidizing the price of gasoline, a direct competitor for ethanol. The world's largest beef producer JBS also opened lower on Monday. (Reporting by Reese Ewing Editing by; W Simon)