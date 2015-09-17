SÃO PAULO, Sept 17 Brazilian federal
agricultural agents, many responsible for approving import and
export shipments at the country's ports, airports and border
crossings, began a strike for higher wages and against proposed
government budget cuts.
The strike is expected to most affect Brazilian exports as
striking agents will not be issuing international certificates
needed to guarantee the origin of Brazilian farm products and
their legal exit from the country, said Mauricio Porto,
president of the union, known as Sindicato Nacional dos Fiscais
Agropecuários.
"With the strike the certificates won't be issued and goods
won't be able to leave the country," he said.
The strike adds another blow to Brazil's giant, but troubled
agricultural sector which has seen prices fall from record highs
in recent years as China's growth slows and the world economy
remains sluggish. Brazil is the world's largest exporter of
coffee, orange juice, sugar, frozen chickens, beef and in a near
tie with United States as top soybean exporter.
The union is seeking wage increases that cover losses they
believe they have suffered as a result of Brazil's stubbornly
high inflation rate which was 9.53 percent in
August, more than double the government's target of 4.5 percent
plus or minus two percentage points.
The union said it will maintain services that are needed to
ensure public and animal health and that it will not block the
exit or entry of perishable and live cargos that cannot be
warehoused.
The union, though, did not say how many members were on
strike or how their strike is affecting work at the government
offices where their members have walked off the job.
(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by
Richard Chang)