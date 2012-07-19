RIO DE JANEIRO, July 19 TAM, the Brazilian
airline recently acquired by Chilean carrier LAN, in a
securities filing on Thursday said it has now been delisted by
the Brazilian market regulator.
Through a share swap completed last month, which created the
world's second-biggest airline by market value, LAN completed
its long-pending takeover of the Brazilian carrier. After the
all-stock transaction, valued at about $2.7 billion, the
combined company, based in Santiago, is known as LATAM Airlines
Group.
Under the terms of the agreement, TAM would be delisted in
Brazil once 95.9 percent of the airline's shareholders tendered
their stock