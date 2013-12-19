BRASILIA Dec 19 Brazil's airline pilots,
copilots and flight attendants called off a strike planned for
Friday after reaching a deal with employers over wages and
working conditions, the union representing plane crews said on
Thursday.
The workers agreed to a wage hike of 5.6 percent and several
other benefits like a salary floor for copilots and better
layover conditions for crew members returning from maternity
leave, the union said in a statement.
The strike would have meant chaos at already strained
airports in major Brazilian cities just ahead of the Christmas
holiday, which is the busiest traveling season in the country.