BRASILIA May 4 A government of Vice President
Michel Temer would analyze allowing foreign owners to acquire a
controlling stake in local airlines, one of his closest aides
told Reuters on Wednesday.
Wellington Moreira Franco, a chief economic adviser to
Temer, said he has supported raising foreign ownership in the
industry since he was aviation minister a few years ago.
"Today you have legislation that limits the participation of
investors," Franco said in a telephone interview. "But they
would have to comply with local rules."
Temer is poised to succeed President Dilma Rousseff if
Brazil's Senate, as expected, suspends her term next week
following impeachment proceedings.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)