RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 22 Pilots and flight crews in Brazil stopped airline operations for one hour on Thursday morning to demand higher wages, triggering flight delays and cancellations while underscoring the labor tensions in a stagnant economy.

State airport operator Infraero said 19 percent of domestic flights had been delayed and 8 percent had been canceled by 9 a.m. local time (1200 GMT). Its report did not include the two biggest airports in the state of Sao Paulo, which are run under private concessions.

The one-hour strike was a way for workers to press airlines on additional flight safety measures and demands for an 8.5 percent salary increase, while the companies are offering a 6.5 percent increase in line with inflation, according to the union.

Labor tensions in Brazil are grabbing headlines this year as unions battle layoffs in the auto industry and stagnant salaries across the board after years of real wage gains. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)