RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 22 Pilots and flight crews
in Brazil stopped airline operations for one hour on Thursday
morning to demand higher wages, triggering flight delays and
cancellations while underscoring the labor tensions in a
stagnant economy.
State airport operator Infraero said 19 percent of domestic
flights had been delayed and 8 percent had been canceled by 9
a.m. local time (1200 GMT). Its report did not include the two
biggest airports in the state of Sao Paulo, which are run under
private concessions.
The one-hour strike was a way for workers to press airlines
on additional flight safety measures and demands for an 8.5
percent salary increase, while the companies are offering a 6.5
percent increase in line with inflation, according to the union.
Labor tensions in Brazil are grabbing headlines this year as
unions battle layoffs in the auto industry and stagnant salaries
across the board after years of real wage gains.
