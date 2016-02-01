(Adds comment from presidential aide, regulatory spokesman, analyst report)

By Brad Haynes and Alonso Soto

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA Feb 1 Shares of Brazilian airline Gol soared nearly 30 percent on Monday on higher ticket prices and a newspaper report that the government could scrap limits on foreign ownership of domestic airlines to attract investment to the struggling sector.

President Dilma Rousseff may propose legislation giving her discretion to let foreign groups own as much as 100 percent of local airlines, up from a limit of 20 percent, newspaper Valor Economico reported without citing sources.

Discussions in the government about easing the foreign ownership limits have gained steam recently as an economic downturn batters loss-making Brazilian airlines, a presidential aide told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

A spokesman for Brazil's civil aviation regulator said the government is considering opening up airlines to foreign capital, but the matter would have to be approved by Congress.

Last year Congress debated a proposal to lift the foreign ownership limit to 49 percent.

Gol shares jumped as much as 42 percent in Sao Paulo trading before settling to a 29 percent gain from Friday's close. The stock hit all-time lows last week amid falling demand and a strong dollar, which has driven up fuel and aircraft leasing costs, adding to four years of deep losses.

Separately on Monday, Gol's fourth-quarter operating results showed a 6.8 percent rise in a pricing gauge known as passenger yield, as the company raised prices to restore profitability in the middle of a severe economic recession.

Bradesco analysts Victor Mizusaki and Leandro Fontanesi said in a report that the stronger operating results and possible end of foreign ownership restrictions were triggers for a rally, citing the possibility of a takeover by Delta Air Lines.

Delta threw a lifeline to Gol last year with a $446 million stock and loan agreement that expanded a 4-year-old strategic partnership. The U.S. carrier owns 9.5 percent of Gol, entirely concentrated in preferred shares.

Smaller Brazilian rival Azul SA also struck a deal in November to raise $450 million from China's HNA Group after repeatedly postponing a planned initial public offering since 2013.

Brazil's biggest airline, TAM, resorted to a complex two-tier ownership structure to pull off the 2012 merger forming Chile-based Latam Airlines Group SA, reducing cost savings and contributing to analysts' concerns with the deal.

The Efromovich family runs Avianca Brasil, the country's No. 4 airline, separately from Avianca Holdings SA, the Panama-based group operating Colombia's biggest airline.