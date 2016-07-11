BRASILIA, July 11 Removing limits on foreign
ownership of Brazilian airlines is a priority for the interim
government and it will lift them through a presidential decree
or an act of Congress this year, Transportation Minister
Mauricio Quintella told Reuters on Monday.
Facing opposition from some senators, Interim President
Michel Temer agreed recently to veto a decree allowing
foreigners to own up to 100 percent of Brazilian airlines. That
will leave maximum foreign ownership of airlines at 20 percent,
but Quintella said the government still wants to lift the cap
altogether.
"We will insist on 100 percent ... We have to think now
about reopening the debate in the Senate," said Quintella from
his office overlooking the two-chamber Congress in Brasilia.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Leonardo Goy; Editing by Tom
Brown)