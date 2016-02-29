BRASILIA Feb 29 The Brazilian government plans
in the first half of the year to propose to Congress an increase
in the foreign ownership of local airlines, which could include
a two-stage hike, Interim Aviation Minister Guilherme Ramalho
told Reuters on Monday.
The government continues to discuss the percentage increase
in foreign ownership, but considers the regulation change key to
increase investment in local airlines, Ramalho said.
He said the opening up of capital of Infraero, the state-run
company that controls most of Brazil's airports, could be in
2017 given negative market conditions at the moment.
Brazilian airlines are struggling after a sharp depreciation
of the local real currency and a drop in passenger demand
as the country goes through what is expected to be its worst
recession in a century.
Brazil's airline market is dominated by TAM, the Brazilian
flag carrier of Santiago, Chile-based Latam Airlines Group SA
, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA, which is
part owned by U.S.-based Delta Airlines Inc., Avianca
Brasil and Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras SA.
