By Leonardo Goy and Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, July 11 Brazil's interim government
plans to remove foreign ownership limits on domestic airlines
through a presidential decree or an act of Congress this year,
Transportation Minister Mauricio Quintella said on Monday.
Facing opposition from some senators, Interim President
Michel Temer agreed in June to partially veto a decree allowing
foreigners to own up to 100 percent of Brazilian airlines. That
will leave maximum foreign ownership of airlines at 20 percent,
but Quintella said the government still wants to lift the cap
altogether.
"We will insist on 100 percent ... We have to think now
about reopening the debate in the Senate," said Quintella from
his office overlooking the two-chamber Congress in Brasilia.
Temer, a conservative who has replaced leftist President
Dilma Rousseff while she faces an impeachment trial, agreed to
the partial veto to prevent lawmakers from striking down the
complete decree, which contained measures that paved the way for
the sale of the state-run airport operator Infraero.
In his comments to Reuters, Quintella also harshly
criticized the chief executive of airline Azul, Antonoaldo
Neves, who voiced opposition to raising foreign ownership of
domestic airliners to 100 percent in an interview with newspaper
Folha de S.Paulo over the weekend.
"Azul is the only airline opposing this," Quintella said.
"It is natural that he doesn't want competition, but that's not
what the country wants."
Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras SA, Brazil's third-largest
airline, is controlled by JetBlue Airways Corp founder
David Neeleman.
A two-year recession has curbed air travel in Latin
America's largest country and weakened the local currency, which
battered the profitability of Brazilian airlines by driving up
the cost of fuel and aircraft leases.
Foreign capital could help shore up the finances of local
airlines, especially Gol Linhas Aereas SA, which has
had limited success restructuring its costly debt burden.
Gol, partly owned by U.S. carrier Delta Airlines Inc
, dominates the Brazilian market together with the local
unit of Chile's Latam Airlines Group SA.
China's HNA Group took a $450 million stake in
Azul last year and has shown interest in buying its smaller
rival, Avianca Brasil, which has also attracted interest from
Delta and United Continental Holdings Inc, sources told
Reuters last month.
Quintella said the government is preparing to auction off
concessions to operate four airports, which could provide it
with at least 1 billion reais in revenues in 2017. The auction,
expected later this year, is for airports in Florianopolis,
Salvador, Porto Alegre and Fortaleza.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Leonardo Goy; Editing by Tom
Brown)