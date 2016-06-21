(Recasts with lower house vote to change decree and details)
BRASILIA, June 21 Brazil's Lower House on
Tuesday voted to end limits on foreign ownership of local
airlines, changing a presidential decree, and extending a
lifeline to carriers struggling with the impact of a recession
and a slumping currency in Latin America's largest economy.
The lower house approved an amendment to a decree issued by
suspended President Dilma Rousseff that originally increased the
share foreign companies could own of local airlines to 49
percent from 20 percent. The amendment allows full foreign
ownership of local airlines.
Interim President Michel Temer, who has replaced Rousseff
while she stands trial in the Senate for allegedly breaking
fiscal rules, has supported increasing foreign participation to
help cash-strapped local airlines.
The decree still requires Senate passage before going to
presidential signature.
Shares of local airline Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA
, which is partly owned by U.S. carrier Delta Airlines
Inc, rose more than 2 percent after the vote.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by
Bernard Orr)