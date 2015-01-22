SAO PAULO Jan 22 Brazil may auction licenses to
improve and operate as many as 11 airports to private investors
as part of a broader plan to revamp privatization rules in the
industry, Civil Aviation Minister Eliseu Padilha said on
Thursday.
In the process, the government could scrap a rule forbidding
investors who currently own a license from participating in new
airport auctions, Padilha told Reuters. Officials are trying to
gauge whether the number of individual license holders is big
enough to guarantee competition, he said.
The veto "could be reviewed," Padilha said. "The question is
how many players we need to ensure the industry will be
competitive. We have yet to reach an answer to that."
His remarks underscore President Dilma Rousseff's efforts to
team up with private investors to improve the country's poor and
ageing infrastructure. Growth in Brazil, Latin America's largest
economy, has been sluggish for the past four years, chiefly
because of growing supply bottlenecks in transportation,
telecommunications and logistics.
Two years ago, Rousseff auctioned several airports, which
analysts dubbed highly successful at the time. The sale of
concessions to improve and operate more airports could help
raise investment in Brazil at a time when a quickly expanding
budget deficit has crimped the government's ability to build out
infrastructure.
Padilha declined to give the name of potential airports that
could go on the block, although he mentioned that the southern
city of Porto Alegre could be a candidate.
For the Porto Alegre airport, the license could be pegged to
the construction of another facility to meet future demand,
Padilha said.
(Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Leslie Adler)