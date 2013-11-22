SAO PAULO Nov 22 Brazil opened two of its
busiest airports to private investors on Friday, awarding
concessions in Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte in a push to
overhaul the country's crowded terminals.
Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht and Singapore's
Changi Airport Group won rights to expand and operate Rio's
Galeão airport for 19.018 billion reais ($8.22 billion), nearly
four times a minimum bid of 4.8 billion reais. The concession
also requires about 5.7 billion reais of additional investments
over the next 25 years.
Brazil's CCR SA and the operators of airports in
Zurich and Munich, Flughafen Zuerich AG and Flughafen
Munchen, won the concession to run Confins airport outside of
Belo Horizonte for 1.82 billion reais, well above a minimum bid
of 1.1 billion reais. That concession requires investments of
about 3.5 billion reais over the next 30 years.