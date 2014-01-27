By Alonso Soto and Roberta Vilas Boas
| BRASILIA/SAO PAULO
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO Jan 27 President Dilma
Rousseff's plans to shake up Brazil's troubled airports sector
could undermine billions of dollars in private investment and
serve as a broader cautionary tale for investors in
infrastructure.
The questions over confidence in the rules of the road come
as Rousseff struggles to finance over $100 billion in highway,
road, port and rail projects. The sweeping plans, announced in
2011, are aimed at adding momentum to an economy that has
struggled to grow over the last three years.
One of the early successes of the plan was the sale of
nearly $20 billion in concession rights to Brazilian and foreign
companies to operate the country's five largest airports. The
winners pledged more than $10 billion in initial investment.
But the concessionaires could now face unanticipated
competition due to a proposed rule change, spurring talk of
potential court battles and contract revisions.
Specifically, Civil Aviation Secretary Wellington Moreira
Franco told Reuters earlier this month that the government
intends to overturn regulations that prevent most airports
operated by the private sector from receiving commercial
passenger flights.
The change would allow companies to build new commercial
airports from scratch. That could over time help ease severe
overcrowding at Brazil's existing airports, which have not been
able to keep up with a doubling of passenger traffic during the
last decade.
But the change also represents an unexpected and unwelcome
challenge to Brazilian and foreign companies that agreed to pay
nearly $20 billion to acquire concessions to airports in Sao
Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Brasilia and Rio de Janeiro.
The government never guaranteed the concessionaires that
they would not face new competitors, according to the concession
contract and a government official close to talks with the
bidders.
Nevertheless, the companies made their projections for
profitability and passenger traffic based on the current
legislation, which they did not believe would change.
"This is worrisome for investors and could end up in court
battles," said Francisco Lyra, a consultant for CFly Aviation
and former head of the country's general aviation association.
Rousseff, a left-leaning economist, has come under fire from
the private sector for making abrupt changes to rules and
regulations throughout the economy. State intervention was one
reason why Brazil's stock market sank nearly 16 percent last
year, one of the world's worst performing stock indices.
Latin America's largest economy has struggled with low
investment levels of about 19 percent of gross domestic product
- less than half that of China - contributing to slow economic
growth of only 2 percent or so last year.
Government officials have said changes like the ones to
airport rules seek to improve bottlenecks for consumers, and
that contracts are rigorously respected. Moreira Franco, the
aviation secretary, said the government will seek changes that
have no negative effects on concessionaires and new players.
Nevertheless, the changes could potentially delay or even
reduce investment at existing airports and lead the companies to
demand a revision of concession contracts that are barely a year
old, experts and executives of some of the airport operators
privately say.
"If the government makes that legal change we will demand a
review of the financial terms of the contract," an executive
with a consortium that won an airport concession told Reuters.
"I hope the government doesn't take that route because it
will show total lack of respect for investors," the executive
said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Another representative
of a separate consortium also said that companies could demand
that authorities change the terms of their contracts.
BIGGEST EFFECT IN SAO PAULO
The airports that could suffer the most from the overhaul in
the medium term are Guarulhos and Viracopos, both located near
the country's most populated city, Sao Paulo.
Brazilian construction firms Camargo Correa and Andrade
Gutierrez plan to build a new airport in Caieiras, located about
40 km (25 miles) from Sao Paulo, which experts say could take
away demand from both Guarulhos and Viracopos.
Guarulhos is operated by Brazil's Invepar and South Africa's
ACSA. A consortium made up by Brazil's Triunfo Participacoes
, UTC Participacoes and France's Egis Airport
Operation runs Viracopos.
The two consortiums are also under pressure to carry out
emergency investments to build new terminals before the start of
the soccer World Cup in June, when thousands of tourists are
expected to land at the already overcrowded airports.
Companies from both consortiums and Inframerica Aeroportos,
which operates the Brasilia airport, declined to comment on the
rule change. Brazilian builder Odebrecht Transport, which is
part of a consortium that won the bid to operate Rio de
Janeiro's Galeao airport, declined to comment.
Germany's Flughafen Zürich AG, which has the rights
over Belo Horizonte's Confins airport, did not want to comment.
Airports aren't the first sector to potentially see a major
rule change.
A last-minute tweak to the terms of an auction to build and
operate a $16-billion high-speed rail made two of the three
bidders pull out of the competition last year. The government
then suspended the auction for the high-profile project and
many believe it may never materialize.
Despite those difficulties, Brazil's infrastructure program
gained some momentum after the government awarded five highway
concessions in the second half of 2013.
This year the government expects to auction at least one
more road, but experts believe it will struggle to sell the
rights to refurbish and operate railways and seaports with some
pending legal challenges.
One diplomat who helped companies from his country
participate in the 2012 airport auction expressed concern that
the rule changes could chill participation in future
infrastructure concessions.
"You just don't do that to people," the diplomat said. "This
just came out of the blue, leaving everyone very worried."