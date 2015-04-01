(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
* Brazil production graphic: link.reuters.com/vev44w
* Brazil, US physical premiums: link.reuters.com/buv44w
By Andy Home
LONDON, April 1 U.S. aluminium producer Alcoa
has this week announced the full shuttering of the Alumar
smelter in Brazil.
Alcoa and minority partner BHP Billiton curtailed
two potlines at the 440,000-tonnes-per-year plant over the
course of 2013 and 2014. Now the third and last will also be
mothballed.
It's the fifth, and largest, Brazilian smelter to be
shuttered since 2009 - a major retreat for what was once one of
the world's top producing countries.
And it's symptomatic of a broader decline in primary
aluminium production in South America.
A region that was once a major exporter is now becoming
increasingly dependent on imports, a tectonic change in flows
with major implications for aluminium pricing.
ALUMAR - A BRIEF HISTORY
The first, 127,000-tonnes-per-year, potline at the Alumar
smelter in the Brazilian state of Maranhao was fired up in 1984.
A second line, at 156,000 tonnes per year, followed in 1986
with a third launched in 1990.
This was a period of rapid expansion of primary aluminium
capacity in Brazil.
Operators were attracted by the country's seemingly abundant
hydropower and the resulting cheap electricity prices, a key
cost input in aluminium smelting.
True, a warning of things to come occurred when Alumar was
forced to reduce output in 2001 due to compulsory power
rationing. But the joint owners were still sufficiently
confident in the plant's future to expand the third potline in
2006.
Now, though, the smelter is one of the highest-cost in
Alcoa's portfolio, which is why the company has been
incrementally trimming its output since 2013.
The final cut comes after the company said on March 6 it was
placing 500,000 tonnes of annual smelting capacity under review
for mothballing, closure and sale.
Alumar is the first, and by inference the most economically
compelling, casualty of that review.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on Brazilian primary aluminium production:
link.reuters.com/vev44w
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
BRAZILIAN DECLINE
Alumar's story is symptomatic of the broader decline in
Brazil's primary aluminium sector.
Alcoa's Pocos de Caldas smelter in the state of Minas Gerais
was the company's first foray into Brazil back in 1970. It has
been fully shuttered since May of last year.
The Valesul smelter was closed in 2009, while Novelis
closed its Aratu plant in 2010 and its Ouro Preto
plant in 2014.
There are now only two primary smelters left operating in
Brazil: Hydro's 460,000-tonnes-per-year Albras and
CBA's 475,000-tonnes-per-year Sorocaba.
National production has fallen from a peak of 1.67 million
tonnes in 2007 to 962,000 tonnes in 2014.
Annualised production was running at just 828,000 tonnes in
February, according to the latest figures from Brazilian
aluminium association ABAL.
With the full curtailment of Alumar, it will fall even
further.
The sector's shrinkage is largely attributable to rising
power costs. Hydropower, which seemed so plentiful back in the
1990s, has turned out to be an increasingly scarce resource
after years of chronic drought.
Faced with historically low reservoir levels, Brazil will
have to import power from Argentina and Uruguay this year.
Even that may not be enough to avert power
rationing if the rainy season fails to live up to expectations.
Such constraints represent a major challenge for
power-hungry smelters, particularly at a time of low prices and
compressed producer margins.
VENEZUELAN FALL
Venezuela's two smelters, both owned by the government, have
so far avoided closure but are doing no more than limping along.
Here the prime cause of steadily dwindling production is the
combination of years of underinvestment and labour unrest.
Venalum has a capacity of 430,000 tonnes per year but it
hasn't produced anything close to that since 2009.
A management report, quoted by local newspaper El Universal
in January 2014, lamented the fact that only 262 production
cells out of 905 were operating at the end of 2013 due to a lack
of raw materials, supplies, equipment and spare parts.
Production last year declined further to just 110,000 tonnes
and the company has warned customers it will no longer be able
to meet industry-standard purity levels due to its "difficult
financial situation".
Some of those customers, a Japanese consortium, have been
trying to negotiate the sale of their stake for years.
If anything, Venezuela's other primary smelter, the
170,000-tonnes-per-year Alcasa plant, is faring even worse with
output last year running at just 17 percent of capacity.
Production from Venezuela, like Brazil once a smelting
powerhouse and a major exporter to world markets, hit a 30-year
low in 2014, according to the industry ministry's annual report.
The only other primary smelter in South America is
Argentina's Aluar, which seems to be still operating, having
narrowly avoided a cut-off of its power supplies early last
year.
TRADE FLOW REVERSAL
The deteriorating health of the South American smelter
sector is chronicled with each month's global production figures
from the International Aluminium Institute.
February's regional run-rate was 1.33 million tonnes. A year
ago it was 1.80 million. At its peak in 2008 it was 2.70 million
tonnes.
South America was once a major exporter of metal to world
markets.
In 1994, for example, Brazil was the third-largest and
Venezuela the fourth-largest source of aluminium imports into
the United States, according to Lloyd O'Carroll, analyst at
Northcoast Research. ("Notes on aluminium pricing for
investors", July 25, 2014)
Both are now importers, particularly Brazil with its
extensive aluminium fabrication sector. The country imported
306,400 tonnes of primary metal in the first nine months of
2014, up from just 78,100 tonnes in the same period of 2013,
according to ABAL.
That supply gap is only going to widen as Alumar joins the
list of smelter casualties.
This shift in trade flows has significant implications for
physical premiums.
A couple of years ago there was no concept of a delivery
premium into Brazil because the country didn't need imports.
Now it does and the likes of Platts, a leading global
energy, metals and petrochemicals information provider, have
launched Brazilian premium assessments to reflect this new
trade.
As of last week the Platts premium for Brazilian delivery
stood at $590 per tonne over LME cash, significantly higher than
either U.S. or European premiums.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on Brazilian and U.S. physical premiums
link.reuters.com/buv44w
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
It has also held relatively steady as other regional
premiums slide.
And that is where the decline and fall of South American
aluminium production is also a key factor.
As the market ponders the outlook for sliding physical
premiums, there is a compelling argument that they will not
simply revert to historical norms as finance deals unwind and
load-out queues at the London Metal Exchange shorten.
The U.S. premium once reflected the cost of attracting metal
from South America. No more.
The marginal import tonne is now more likely to come from
the Middle East, where smelter capacity has risen in
counterpoint to the decline in Brazil and Venezuela.
For that to change will take either a significant
improvement in the aluminium price or a long-lasting change in
rainfall patterns in Brazil.
Actually, it would probably take a combination of both to
halt what looks like an inexorable decline and fall in South
American aluminium production.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)