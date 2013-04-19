BRASILIA, April 19 At least 13 people drowned
when an overcrowded boat capsized early on Friday on a
tributary near the mouth of the Amazon River, police said.
Divers were searching the hold of the sunken vessel for
about a dozen people who are still missing after rescuers picked
up 46 survivors.
Most of the passengers were asleep in the hold when the boat
capsized in strong currents on a curve of a river snaking
through Marajó Island en route to the port city of Belém,
capital of the northern state of Para.
"We don't know how many people are missing because the
captain doesn't know how many were on board," the head of the
rescue operation, military police Sargent Orivaldo Santos, told
Reuters.
The boat had capacity for 25 passengers, though the captain
told police he thought there were more than 60 on board for the
10-hour voyage.
Currents were so strong on the Arari river that the boat
sank more than a mile (two km) downstream from where it
capsized, Santos said.
The passengers were heading to market in Belém to sell their
fruit, açaí and shrimp and pick up supplies.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Philip Barbara)