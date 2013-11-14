By Paulo Prada
| RIO DE JANEIRO
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 14 Deforestation in the
Amazon increased by nearly a third over the past year, according
to Brazilian government figures released on Thursday, confirming
a feared reversal in what had been steady progress over the past
decade against destruction of the world's largest rainforest.
Satellite data for the 12 months through the end of July
showed that deforestation in the region climbed by 28 percent
compared with a year earlier. Although scattered, the total land
cleared during the period amounted to 2,256 square miles (5,843
square km), an area almost the size of the U.S. state of
Delaware.
The figure, boosted partly by expanding farms and a rush for
land around big infrastructure projects, is the second-lowest
annual tally since Brazil's space agency began tracking
deforestation. But it fulfilled predictions by scientists and
environmentalists, based on preliminary figures compiled through
the year, that destruction was on the rise again.
"You can't argue with numbers," said Marcio Astrini,
coordinator for the Amazon campaign at the Brazilian chapter of
Greenpeace, the environmentalist group. "This is not alarmist -
it's a real and measured inversion of what had been a positive
trend."
Brazil tracks the amount of land cleared each year as part
of its efforts to protect the Amazon, a Western European-sized
jungle that is an abundant source of the world's oxygen and
fresh water and considered by scientists to be a crucial buffer
against climate change.
The measurement year for the satellite data starts each
August, during the Amazon dry season, when overhead imagery is
freest of clouds.
The reasons for the rebound in deforestation are numerous.
Changes to Brazil's forestry laws have created uncertainty among
landowners regarding the amount of woodland they must preserve.
High global prices for agricultural commodities have also
encouraged growers to cut trees to make way for farmland.
Loggers, squatters and others are also rushing to exploit
land around big infrastructure projects, including railways,
roads and hydroelectric dams under construction in the Amazon.
Izabella Teixeira, Brazil's environment minister, dismissed
criticisms that government policies had led to the increase. She
pointed to the long-term decrease in deforestation over the past
decade and said the overall trend was "positive."
The government's goal, Teixeira told a news conference in
Brasilia, "is to eliminate illegal deforestation in the Amazon."
(Additional reporting by Anthony Boadle in Brasilia; Editing by
Todd Benson and Peter Cooney)