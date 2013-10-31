SAO PAULO Oct 31 Brazil's securities regulator
CVM revoked the suspension of education company GAEC Educação
SA's initial public offering, CVM said in a statement
on Thursday.
CVM had suspended trading in GAEC shares due to statements
attributed to the company's chairman, Ozires Silva, which were
published in the local newspaper Valor Economico on Monday.
The company operates universities under the Anima Educação
brand in Brazil, where an $11 billion-a-year education industry
has grown at a double-digit rate in recent years.