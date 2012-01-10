Former world champions Brazil and Argentina will face each other in a friendly in New Jersey on June 9, the Argentina Football Association announced on Tuesday.

The match, which could feature Lionel Messi, the Argentine who was named World Player of the Year for the third time in a row, will be played at the new Meadowlands stadium in East Rutherford, home to the NFL's New York Giants and New York Jets.

As the fixture takes place on a designated FIFA slot for international games, both teams will be able to call on their top players based in Europe.

Argentina will also face Saudia Arabia in a friendly in Riyadh on November 14, the AFA said.

(Editing by Julian Linden; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)