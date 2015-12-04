COLUMN-Our rules-based system has failed, culture is only remedy: James Saft
May 8 In regulation and in business, our decades-long obsession with rules-based systems is a failure.
SAO PAULO Dec 4 Mercosur should advance in talks with the European Union and other trade blocs, Argentine President-elect Mauricio Macri said on Friday during a meeting with business leaders in Sao Paulo. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 8 In regulation and in business, our decades-long obsession with rules-based systems is a failure.
TORONTO, May 8 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Monday as energy stocks climbed after investors gauged the recent selloff had gone too far, while shares of Home Capital Group Inc recovered from a nearly 14-year low to end 16.8 percent higher.