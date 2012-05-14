* New license measures target key Argentine goods-source
* Brazil average exports to Argentina fell 27 pct in April
By Ana Flor
BRASILIA, May 14 Brazil on Monday escalated a
growing trade fight with Argentina by increasing the
bureaucratic obstacles for importing about 10 perishable
products including apples, raisins, and potatoes, a senior
Brazilian government official told Reuters.
While trade disputes between the two members of the Mercosur
trade bloc are relatively frequent, the latest confrontation
will further raise fears of growing protectionism in South
America. The countries traded $39.6 billion of goods in 2011
with Brazil racking up a $5.8 billion surplus.
Brazil will end automatic import licensing for about 10
perishable products, which also include wheat flour and some
cheeses and wines, the official said on condition of anonymity.
While the licensing change applies to all countries, the
source said, neighboring Argentina is a major source of the
targeted imports. Inspectors have up to 60 days to consider
license applications, raising the risk cargoes will rot at the
border before winning permission to enter.
Argentina has increased import licensing requirements on
imports from Brazil and other countries, hoping to protect local
manufacturers, keep its currency from weakening against the
dollar, and maintain stocks of foreign exchange.
Average Brazilian daily exports to Argentina, Brazil's main
partner in Mercosur, fell 27 percent in April compared with a
year earlier.
The licensing decision was made jointly by Brazil's
development and trading ministries and foreign office, the
source said. A spokesperson for the trade ministry declined
comment.