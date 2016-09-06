Trump tells Sisi he hopes to visit Egypt
RIYADH, May 21 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he hoped to visit Egypt, after meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during a trip to the Saudi capital Riyadh.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 6 Brazilian prosecutors said on Tuesday they had charged Forjas Taurus SA, Latin America's largest gunmaker, in May for allegedly dealing with a known Yemeni arms trafficker in violation of international sanctions.
Prosecutors in the southern city of Porto Alegre, near Taurus headquarters, said a judge had opened a confidential case against the company. Taurus confirmed on Monday a Reuters report that two former executives had been charged over the deal that allegedly sent arms to Yemen's civil war, but the company said it was only a concerned party in the case. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassuit; Editing by Dan Grebler)
RIYADH, May 21 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he hoped to visit Egypt, after meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during a trip to the Saudi capital Riyadh.
RIYADH, May 21 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday Washington's relations with Bahrain were set to improve, after meeting with the king of the Gulf Arab state during a visit to Saudi Arabia.