SAO PAULO Nov 27 The reliance of Brazil's Grupo
BTG Pactual SA on market funding may pose an
immediate challenge for new boss Persio Arida, who sought to
calm clients on Friday after its shares fell for a third
straight day.
The São Paulo-based investment bank tapped Arida, a former
president of Brazil's central bank, as acting chief executive
officer following the arrest of founder and controlling
shareholder André Esteves in a sweeping corruption probe earlier
this week.
Shares and bonds in Latin America's largest independent
investment bank have slumped and some clients have pulled money
from the bank's asset management unit since Esteves' detention.
Against that hostile market backdrop, BTG Pactual has to
refinance 15.3 billion reais ($4 billion), or about 55 percent
of its banking arm's funding, within 90 days. With long-term
borrowing and equity covering only 23 percent of BTG Pactual's
funding needs, Arida must convince investors to
park their money in the bank for a longer period, even if that
means paying more for it.
As a bank that makes most of its revenues from trading,
including investments using the banks' own funds, solid funding
is crucial for BTG Pactual to reassure trading partners and
investors that it can thrive despite Esteves' arrest. Brazil's
most savvy dealmaker, Esteves wanted to build BTG Pactual into
the largest independent investment bank in emerging markets.
"The ability of BTG Pactual to fund operations, and at what
cost, is among the most important things to monitor in the
coming days and weeks," said Saúl Martínez, an analyst at
JPMorgan Securities.
According to a source with direct knowledge of the bank's
strategy, a conservative use of cash and a balance sheet with
about 25 billion reais in highly liquid securities provide a
buffer against short-term funding needs.
The source added that new loan origination has been halted
to protect cash. External funding so far remains available and
stable, said the source, who requested anonymity to discuss the
issue freely.
The bank is not considering cutting sales of daily liquidity
products that are chiefly financed with short-term borrowings,
the source added. Some clients are redeeming those products,
because they are more liquid.
"Their funding structure is closely linked to their
liquidity management," said Eduardo Ribas, an analyst at Fitch
Ratings.
NOT A TARGET
BTG Pactual declined to comment.
Units, a blend of common and preferred shares in BTG
Pactual's investment banking and private equity units, fell for
a third day on Friday, shedding 4 percent. They are down about
23 percent this week.
Arida, 63, built his reputation on dealing with crises.
A former professor of economics, he is credited for helping
devise a strategy that broke hyperinflation in Brazil and
implemented a new currency in 1994. He helped found BBA
Creditanstalt, which he sold to BTG Pactual rival Itaú Unibanco
Holding SA in 2002 amid a plunge in confidence about Brazil.
In a letter sent on Friday, Arida, who chairs BTG Pactual's
asset management arm, sought to calm clients and shareholders
about the impact of Esteves' arrest.
In the letter, which was seen by Reuters, Arida said BTG
Pactual was not the target of any investigation or accusation
and pledged to cooperate with authorities.
"We continue running BTG Pactual and its businesses as we
have always done," Arida said.
Esteves was arrested as part of "Operation Car Wash," a
probe into links between ruling coalition politicians and
company executives who traded contracts at state firms for
bribes and campaign donations.
He was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a bribery
investigation centered on Brazil's state-controlled oil and gas
company Petrobras, an allegation his lawyer, Antonio
Carlos de Almeida Castro, has denied.
Ratings agencies Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service
have put BTG Pactual's investment grade ratings on review for a
downgrade after his arrest.
In the first two days after the police detained Esteves,
clients pulled about 3.5 percent of the 230 billion reais that
BTG Pactual oversees in third-party money, an amount smaller
than initially feared, the source said.
Local pension funds and rival asset managers who have
invested in BTG Pactual-backed, longer-termed securities, known
in Brazil as "letras financieras" are sitting tight. They would
incur significant losses should they seek early repayment or try
to sell them.
"We are comfortable maintaining investments there," said
Guilherme Benchimol, CEO of XP Investimentos SA, Brazil's No. 1
independent brokerage. BTG Pactual staff has reached out to
clients to explain the segregation of assets between the bank's
money management and credit divisions, he said.
