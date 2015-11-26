SAO PAULO Nov 26 Clients have withdrawn funds
equivalent to about 3.5 percent of assets under management at
Grupo BTG Pactual SA over the past two days, a
source with knowledge of the bank's strategy on Thursday.
Redemptions from BTG Pactual's asset management unit were
around 1 percent of assets on Wednesday, when André Esteves, the
chief executive and controlling shareholder of BTG Pactual, was
arrested on suspicion of obstructing a sweeping corruption
investigation. BTG Pactual oversees 230 billion reais ($61
billion) in client money.
The source requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of
the issue.
