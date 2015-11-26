BRASILIA Nov 26 A Brazilian judge on Thursday
denied a request for the release of Grupo BTG Pactual SA
top executive, Andre Esteves, who was arrested a day
earlier for allegedly obstructing a massive corruption probe at
state-run oil company Petrobras.
Supreme Court justice Teori Zavascki also ordered that
Esteves, who is the founder of Latin America's largest
independent investment bank, be transferred from a police
station to a prison in the city of Rio de Janeiro, a court's
spokesman said.
The surprise arrest of Esteves and the ruling coalition's
leader in the Senate, Delcidio do Amaral, on Wednesday deepened
a political crisis that threatens to weaken already embattled
President Dilma Rousseff.
The arrest of Esteves, who is chairman, chief executive and
the largest shareholder of BTG Pactual, sent bank shares
plunging as much as 39 percent on Wednesday and prompted the
central bank to issue a statement saying it was monitoring
developments.
BTG Pactual's balance sheet could come under strain if
Esteves' legal position worsens and the bank has to mark down or
sell at a loss the value of assets connected to companies and
industries involved in the Petrobras scandal.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Marguerita Choy)