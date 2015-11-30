SAO PAULO Nov 30 André Esteves, the controlling
shareholder of investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA, who was
arrested last week, quit as member of the board of BM&FBovespa
SA, the country's sole listed bourse operator.
In a securities filing, BM&FBovespa said Esteves, 47, was
notified of Esteves's resignation, which took place Sunday, by
BTG Pactual. BM&FBovespa's board will meet in "an
appropriate time" to name a replacement for Esteves, the filing
added.
Brazil's Supreme Federal Court agreed on Sunday to keep
Esteves jailed for an indefinite period as prosecutors prepare
to file charges against him for his alleged involvement in a
corruption scandal.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, editing by Louise
Heavens)