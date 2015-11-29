SAO PAULO Nov 29 Brazil's Supreme Federal Court
agreed to keep billionaire financier André Esteves jailed
indefinitely, as prosecutors prepare to file charges against
him, the news website G1 said on Sunday, without saying how it
obtained the information.
According to G1, which is the online news service of O Globo
newspaper, Supreme Court Justice Teori Zavascki approved the
request. Criminal lawyer Antonio Carlos de Almeida Castro,
Esteves' lawyer, had sought to free the banker earlier in the
day.
The temporary arrest order for Esteves, which was issued on
Nov. 25, lasted for five days. Under the terms of Zavascki's
decision, Esteves is now under preventative imprisonment, which
has no deadline.
