By Anthony Boadle
| BRASILIA
BRASILIA Nov 27 Police on Friday arrested a
Brazilian lawyer who authorities say was caught on tape
arranging bribes with a ruling party senator to stop his client
from turning state's witness in a massive corruption probe.
The lawyer, Edson Ribeiro, was in the United States when
Brazilian police jailed Senator Delcidio do Amaral and the chief
executive officer of Brazil's biggest independent investment
bank on suspicion of obstructing the corruption investigation
into state-run oil firm Petrobras. Ribeiro was
arrested when he arrived in Rio de Janeiro from Miami.
The unprecedented arrests of Amaral, President Dilma
Rousseff's point man in the Senate, and billionaire banker Andre
Esteves, CEO of BTG Pactual SA, sent shockwaves
through Brazil and paralyzed Congress on Wednesday.
Ribeiro's name appeared on the Interpol watch list and U.S.
authorities located him, but police said he bought his own
ticket back to Rio de Janeiro, where he had defended Nestor
Cervero, a former Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) executive.
Ribeiro has told Reuters he opposed plea bargains that have
enabled investigators to crack a complex price-fixing and
political kickback scheme at the oil company. Cervero eventually
hired other lawyers to negotiate a deal.
Prosecutors accuse Esteves of illegally obtaining a copy of
the draft deal, expected to implicate him and Amaral in the
bribe scheme that has already implicated netted dozens of
executives and some 50 lawmakers.
ESCAPE TO SPAIN
Ribeiro, Amaral and Esteves were ultimately betrayed by
Cervero's son Bernardo. The elder Cervero faces a minimum 12
years in jail.
In a meeting recorded by Bernardo Cervero made public in
court documents, Amaral said some Supreme Court justices could
be swayed into freeing Nestor Cervero.
Ribeiro said he would look into getting a small plane to get
Cervero out of the country, perhaps through Venezuela or
Paraguay and eventually to Spain, where he has citizenship,
according to an audio transcript.
The transcript in court documents shows Amaral also told
Bernardo Cervero that Esteves was willing to pay his family
50,000 reais ($13,500) per month in exchange for a promise of
his father's silence.
BTG Pactual said on Friday that independent board members
were reviewing the allegations against Esteves.
Esteves' lawyer said the banker "certainly" had not acted to
obstruct the investigation. Amaral's lawyer said arresting a
senator who had not been formally charged violated Brazil's
constitution. The Senate voted to maintain his arrest.
Ribeiro's lawyer, Bruno Lemos, could not be reached for
comment but told newspaper Folha de S. Paulo on Thursday the
accusations were wrong on first review.
($1 = 3.7 reais)
(Writing and additional reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing
by Jeffrey Benkoe)