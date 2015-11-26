BRASILIA Nov 26 President Dilma Rousseff's
austerity program to fix Brazil's shaky finances is again in
trouble after her point man in the Senate was arrested in a
widening corruption scandal, and it could reignite calls for her
impeachment.
"The arrest felt like a nuclear bomb here in the
presidential palace," said a Rousseff aide who asked for
anonymity. "Unfortunately the political crisis deepens further
and complicates our agenda in Congress."
Delcidio do Amaral is the ruling Workers' Party most senior
figure in Congress and has been a smooth negotiator with the
opposition as Rousseff this year tried to shore up Brazil's
overdrawn public accounts and regain the confidence of
investors.
But opposition leaders say his arrest shows that the bribery
and kickback schemes involving contracts at state-run oil
company Petrobras lead to the highest levels of the
Workers' Party, in power since 2003.
"It exposes the relation of corruption between the
government, politicians and big businesses," said Rubens Bueno,
an opposition lawmaker and fierce critic of the government in
the lower house of Congress, adding that it is a "disaster" for
Rousseff's government.
Amaral was arrested on orders of the Supreme Court for
allegedly trying to bribe Petrobras' former international
director, Nestor Cervero, out of taking a plea bargain that
could implicate the senator and others in bribery in the costly
purchase of a refinery in Pasadena, Texas in 2006.
Rousseff is not under investigation in the corruption
scandal but was chairwoman of Petrobras when it bought the
refinery and when many of the alleged kickback schemes were
hatched.
The Petrobras scandal combined with an economic recession
led to opposition calls for Rousseff's impeachment earlier this
year, and polls show most Brazilians want her unseated.
Rousseff seemed to have distanced herself from the probe in
recent months and began to score victories in Congress with
votes against new spending bills and for belt-tightening
measures.
Amaral, who has close ties to the business world and is a
close ally of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, played
a key role in those victories but his arrest pushed Rousseff and
her team back to the center of the scandal.
"The government lost its cleverest mover and shaker in the
Senate. It will be hard for Rousseff to reach agreement with the
opposition on the austerity agenda," said Gabriel Petrus, an
analyst with consultancy Barral M Jorge Associates in Brasilia.
BATTLES IN CONGRESS
At stake is a bill to reduce a key fiscal savings goal this
year. Without its approval by Nov. 30, the government will be
forced to drastically cut expenditures, officials told Reuters.
Members of Rousseff's Workers' Party, such as congressman
Henrique Fontana, fear her opponents will try to use Amaral's
arrest to further disrupt the government's legislative agenda.
"The opposition will try to use this to paralyze Congress,
create an institutional crisis," said Fontana. "We won't let
that happen. We will push ahead with the austerity plan."
Prosecutors say Brazil's top engineering firms ran schemes
in which an estimated $2 billion was siphoned off overpriced
contracts in kickbacks and bribes paid to Petrobras executives
and dozens of politicians, mainly from the governing coalition.
Andre Esteves, the billionaire CEO and controlling
shareholder of Latin America's biggest investment bank, BTG
Pactual SA, was also arrested on Wednesday.
Investors fear the scandal could bring down Esteves' bank
and also make it impossible for Rousseff to win support for the
unpopular austerity measures needed to cut into Brazil's budget
deficit, which has ballooned to more than 9 percent of GDP.
Shares in BTG Pactual slumped 21 percent on
Wednesday and the broader stock market index and real currency
also fell sharply. Market prices were more stable on Thursday,
but the bank's stock was off another 3 percent.
