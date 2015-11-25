BRASILIA Nov 25 Brazilian Supreme Court Justice
Teori Zavascki said on Wednesday that Senator Delcidio Amaral
had been accused of trying to silence former Petrobras executive
Nestor Cervero in a corruption investigation and confirmed he
had ordered his arrest.
Cervero has been sentenced to 12 years in jail for paying a
bribe to the speaker of Brazil's lower house of Congress, and
his lawyers had been trying to negotiate a plea deal with
prosecutors.
