BRASILIA, March 7 The Brazilian government plans
to auction off rights to operate three major highways before
their licenses expire, in order to maximize capital spending and
reduce toll rates, Transport Minister Maurício Quintella said on
Tuesday.
Concessionaires of the highways Via Dutra, Concer and CRT,
such as CCR SA and Triunfo Participações e
Investimentos SA, will be allowed to participate in
the auction, Quintella said at a presentation. The government
program aims to raise 45 billion reais ($14.43 billion) from the
sale of rights to build and operate roads, port terminals,
railways and power transmission lines.
