SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's energy regulator
Aneel said on Tuesday it will auction next month new licenses to
build and operate 7,400 kilometers (4,598 miles) of power
transmission lines requiring up to 13.1 billion reais ($4.2
billion) in investment.
In a statement, the regulator said the power lines would
pass through 20 Brazilian states and should enter operation in
the five years after the auction, scheduled for April 24.
Power generator Engie Brasil Energia SA and
distributor Energisa SA have already expressed
interest in bidding.
President Michel Temer launched an infrastructure
concessions program on Tuesday aimed at raising 45 billion reais
($14.4 billion) in investments in roads, port terminals,
railways and power transmission lines.
Industry analysts expect the power transmission licenses
auction to be successful, following good results for another
sale in October.
The companies that acquired licenses last year included
Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Equatorial Energia SA
, Cteep Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica
Paulista and EDP Energias do Brasil SA.
($1 = 3.1194 reais)
(Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer;
Editing by Daniel Flynn, Bernard Orr)