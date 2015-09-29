BRIEF-Cherry acquires significant stake in Highlight Games
* SAYS HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 25 PCT OF GAMING TECHNOLOGY COMPANY, HIGHLIGHT GAMES LIMITED, WITH AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE A FURTHER 26 PCT
SAO PAULO, Sept 29 Brazil's auto sector will return to growth in the last quarter of 2016, the head of the national automakers' association said on Tuesday.
Brazil's auto industry has been hammered in recent months as scarce credit and dismal consumer confidence keep buyers out of showrooms.
Speaking at an event in Sao Paulo, Anfavea President Luiz Moan said he expects sales of new vehicles to decline 23 to 24 percent in 2015 from a year earlier. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi, Jr.; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON/DETROIT, May 12 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) said on Friday it would recall more than 1.25 million pickup trucks worldwide to address a software error linked to reports of one crash death and two injuries.