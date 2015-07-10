By Luciana Otoni
| BRASILIA, July 9
BRASILIA, July 9 Brazil's government is
preparing measures to increase vehicle exports, part of a plan
to bolster its faltering automobile industry, the country's most
important manufacturer, the head of the country's automakers
association said on Thursday.
The measures are expected to include financing for autoparts
makers from state-owned banks and the reduction of import
tariffs in some bi-lateral trade accords, said Luis Moan, head
of the association known as Anfavea.
The government and Anfavea plan to discuss the measures
further in 15 days.
Brazil is one of the world's five biggest auto markets and a
major base of operations for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
, Volkswagen AG, General Motors Co
and Ford Motor Co.
"Some of the measures have not been deeply analyzed and
there was a request for a group of exports to study the issues
further," Moan told reporters after a meeting with government,
industry and state-owned banking officials at Brazil's
presidential palace.
During the meeting Anfavea also pressured the government to
speed up automotive-trade talks with Colombia, Peru and Uruguay.
The government wants to move rapidly to increase exports in
order to make up for a plunge in automobile production. Brazil's
auto industry production shrank 14.8 percent in June from a year
earlier and sales fell 19.4 percent.
To this end, the government has been increasing the amount
of money available to finance exports through the import-export
arm of state-owned development bank BNDES.
It is also hoping that a 18 percent decline in the value of
Brazil's real against the U.S. dollar will boost exports.
(Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Bernard Orr)