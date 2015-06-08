(Corrects to reflect estimate for production to drop 17.8
percent, not 17.6 percent)
SAO PAULO, June 8 Anfavea, the Brazilian
automakers association, slashed its estimates for 2015 domestic
vehicle output and sales on Monday, as rising interest rates and
crumbling consumer confidence batter the local operations of
global carmakers.
Production is likely to drop 17.8 percent from last year and
sales are likely to fall 20.6 percent, the group said. In April,
Anfavea forecast a 10 percent drop in production and a 13
percent plunge in sales.
