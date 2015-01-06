BRIEF-New Gold announces pricing of $300 mln senior notes offering
* New Gold announces pricing of $300 million senior notes offering
SAO PAULO Jan 6 Brazil auto dealers expect sales to slip 0.5 percent in 2015 after a 7.2 percent drop in 2014, dealership association Fenabrave told journalists on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.)
MEXICO CITY, May 4 Suspected oil thieves killed at least four soldiers in two separate incidents in the central Mexican state of Puebla, the army said on Thursday, as emboldened organized crime moves deeper into the lucrative trade.