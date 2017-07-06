FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 hours ago
Brazil auto output falls 15.4 pct in June, sales slip -industry
#ModiInIsrael
#IndiGo
#Wimbledon
#Darjeeling
#Snapdeal
#Monsoon
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Qualcomm accuses Apple of infringing six patents
Technology
Qualcomm accuses Apple of infringing six patents
Arab sanctions stir defiance, patriotism in wealthy Qatar
MIDDLE EAST
Arab sanctions stir defiance, patriotism in wealthy Qatar
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 6, 2017 / 2:43 PM / 16 hours ago

Brazil auto output falls 15.4 pct in June, sales slip -industry

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 6 (Reuters) - Automobile production in Brazil fell 15.4 percent and sales slipped 0.3 percent in June from May, the national automakers' association said on Thursday.

Automakers in Brazil produced 212,300 new cars and trucks last month, while sales totaled 195,000 vehicles, according to data released by industry group Anfavea.

Compared with the same month a year ago, auto output in June rose 15.1 percent and sales grew 13.5 percent. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.