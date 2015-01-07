(Updates with Mercedes-Benz comment)
By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO Jan 7 Workers at a Mercedes-Benz
truck factory outside of Sao Paulo voted on Wednesday to stop
work for 24 hours in a protest over fired colleagues, the second
such strike in as many days as automakers cut payrolls in
anticipation of a third straight year of slumping sales.
The local metalworkers union said Mercedes-Benz, a unit of
Germany's Daimler AG, had cut 244 workers at the
factory and about 750 others remained on paid leave through
April, out of about 11,000 employees at the plant.
A Mercedes representative said in a written statement that
about 100 of the laid off workers had taken voluntary buyouts.
The company confirmed the strike announced by the union on
Wednesday morning.
On Tuesday workers at a Volkswagen AG plant in
the same town, Sao Bernardo do Campo, declared an indefinite
strike after the company cut 800 workers and warned of a
pressing need to further trim staff.
The high-profile job cuts point to rising tensions in the
auto sector, which produces a quarter of Brazil's industrial
output, after a slow burn of buyouts and paid leave over the
past year.
Payrolls in Brazil's auto industry shrank about 7 percent in
2014 as domestic vehicle sales fell by the most in a dozen years
due to rising interest rates, weak consumer confidence and the
end of long-running tax breaks for the industry.
The labor standoff is testing the mettle of President Dilma
Rousseff's new economic team, which took office promising an end
to the cheap credit and tax incentives that have propped up key
industries but wrecked government accounts.
In his inaugural remarks this week, Finance Minister Joaquim
Levy blamed the favoritism shown to some industries for Brazil's
fiscal challenges and lack of competitiveness in many sectors.
Still, Brazil's powerful industrial unions form the
foundation of Rousseff's Workers' Party and have pressured the
president to intervene in recent years to beat back the threat
of job cuts, keeping unemployment low despite stagnant growth.
Even with the extension of temporary tax breaks since 2012,
auto sales slipped 0.9 percent in 2013 and fell another 7.2
percent in 2014, a dealership association said on Tuesday. The
group forecast a further 0.5 percent slip in sales this year.
