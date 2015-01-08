(Adds industrial production figures)
By Alberto Alerigi and Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO Jan 8 Automobile production in 2015
in Brazil will likely barely recover from a sharp plunge last
year, as weak sales and exports drag on an industry quickly
shedding jobs.
Anfavea, the national automakers association, on Thursday
forecast a 4.1 percent rise in vehicle output this year after a
15.3 percent drop in 2014 due to tighter credit, shaky consumer
confidence and expiring tax breaks. Output rose 10 percent in
2013.
Anfavea expects flat sales in 2015 after a 7.1 percent slump
last year and sees exports edging up just 1.0 percent after a
33.1 percent plunge in 2014.
Brazil is one of the world's five biggest auto markets and a
major base of operations for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
, Germany's Volkswagen AG and
U.S.-based General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.
The prospect of another weak year for Brazil's auto industry
is adding to headaches for President Dilma Rousseff as she
struggles to get Brazil's economy growing again without the
fiscal stimulus used in recent years.
Rousseff had offered cheap credit and tax breaks to protect
manufacturing jobs and prop up the industry since 2012, but
slumping demand and deteriorating government accounts have
caught up with the president, who finally axed the incentives.
Payrolls in the sector dwindled 8.9 percent last year, and
Volkswagen and the Mercedes-Benz truck unit of Daimler AG
have cut more than 1,000 jobs in Brazil over the past
week.
The layoffs threaten to lift Brazil's unemployment rate from
near record lows, undermining one of the few bright spots in an
economy that has posted mediocre expansion for three straight
years but kept families' paychecks growing.
Carmakers anchor demand for Brazilian steelmakers and a vast
auto parts sector, and their struggles have hurt the country's
manufacturing output. Industrial production fell 5.8 percent in
November from a year earlier, statistics agency IBGE said on
Thursday.
Anfavea President Luiz Moan said brands with domestic
operations hoped a weaker Brazilian currency would reduce the
appeal of imported cars, allowing local factories to lift
production in a flat market.
Brazil's car dealers had a more somber outlook, forecasting
on Tuesday that sales would slip 0.5 percent in 2015, dropping
for the third straight year.
Year-end holidays triggered a 23.1 percent drop in output
in December from November, while expiring
incentives boosted sales by 25.6 percent in the month.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Jeffrey Benkoe and Meredith
Mazzilli)