SAO PAULO Jan 16 Workers at a Volkswagen AG
factory in Brazil voted on Friday to end a
10-day strike after the carmaker agreed to reverse layoffs of
800 employees and presented a new labor deal through 2019.
Volkswagen said it would cut costs instead through voluntary
buyouts and the end of some third-party contracts. With the
labor deal in place, the carmaker plans to begin producing
vehicles soon based on a new global platform at the plant on the
outskirts of Sao Paulo.
Union representatives said a new accord with the company
provided for annual salary increases of 1 percent plus inflation
instead of one-time bonuses the company offered last year. VW
declined to comment on the details of the wage deal.
Production will resume on Monday, the local metalworkers
union said, ending a stoppage that began Jan. 6 to protest the
layoffs.
The cutbacks, along with around 250 at a nearby Daimler
Mercedes-Benz plant, led to union protests
that closed down part of a highway outside Sao Paulo this week
and turned up pressure on President Dilma Rousseff.
Her restraint in the latest labor standoff contrasted
sharply with ones in recent years, when protests by unions
closely aligned with her Workers' Party led her to explicitly
warn against layoffs in exchange for ongoing tax breaks to help
the struggling industry.
Rousseff's new economic team took office this month pledging
an end to such favoritism and targeted stimulus in a push to
restore fiscal discipline and improve the competitiveness of
Brazil's stagnant economy.
As industrial tax breaks gradually expired last year,
automakers trimmed payrolls by nearly 9 percent, trying to
restore profits in a sharp downturn with little hope of an
immediate rebound.
