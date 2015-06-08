(New throughout, adds background, details of Anfavea estimates,

By Aluisio Alves
SAO PAULO, June 8 Brazil's auto industry is
expecting this year's downturn to be its worst since 1998,
according to estimates on Monday by national automakers
association Anfavea, which slashed its 2015 outlook for the
second time in two months.
Auto production is likely to drop 17.8 percent from last
year, Anfavea said, steeper than the 10 percent drop it forecast
in April. The group expects domestic sales to plunge 20.6
percent this year, a much sharper tumble than the previous
forecast for a 13 percent drop.
Sliding consumer confidence and rising interest rates have
battered the Brazilian auto market, which was recently the
world's fourth biggest. President Dilma Rousseff has also
withdrawn subsidies in a recent austerity push, deepening the
industry's crisis and triggering thousands of layoffs.
Carmakers have trimmed payrolls by 9 percent in the past
twelve months and they still have plenty of room to cut,
according to Anfavea President Luiz Moan.
"Automakers clearly have an excess of labor," Moan told
journalists, adding that about 25,000 workers are on some kind
of furlough, equal to about one in six industry jobs.
The last downturn of this scale was in 1998, when automakers
in Brazil cut about 19 percent of their workforce in the midst
of a sharp recession. Auto output plunged 23 percent that year
and sales fell 21 percent.
May data, also released on Monday, confirmed that production
and sales of cars, trucks and buses had stagnated around 10,000
vehicles per day, down sharply from recent boom years.
Output in May slipped 3.4 percent from April
and sales dropped 3.0 percent.
The downturn has pummeled the profitability of major global
automakers in the country, including Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
NV, Volkswagen AG, General Motors Co
and Ford Motor Co.
According to Anfavea data, Fiat remained Brazil's top seller
of cars and light trucks in May, with about 36,100 new
registrations. GM held on to second place with around 30,600
sales, just ahead of VW's nearly 30,300 new registrations. Ford
sold around 23,300 vehicles.
