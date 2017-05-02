Head of Tata's hotel business to leave company in September
MUMBAI, May 26 Rakesh Sarna, the managing director and chief executive of Indian Hotels Company Ltd , part of the Tata Group, resigned from the company on Friday.
SAO PAULO May 2 Auto sales in Brazil fell in April, an industry group said on Tuesday, reflecting the burden of the country's worst recession on record, high borrowing costs and declining demand for durable goods in Latin America's largest economy.
Licensing of new cars, light commercial vehicles, buses and trucks fell 3.6 percent in April over the same month a year earlier and 17 percent over March, according to Fenabrave, an industry group formed by car retailers.
The number of new vehicles licensed totaled 156,933 units in April, down from 183,832 in March, Fenabrave said. New car licenses fell 2.4 percent in the first four months of this year, Fenabrave said. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by James Dalgleish)
ADDIS ABABA, May 26 An Ethiopian journalist was sentenced on Friday to 18 months in prison on charges of subversion, his lawyer said, but is expected to be freed within a week as he has been in jail since his arrest in late 2015.