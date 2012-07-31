* Mantega: auto sales record a sign of economic vigor

* Extension of IPI tax break not currently being studied

* Says gov't won't get involved in GM labor dispute

BRASILIA, July 31 Brazil is on course for a July record for auto sales, although the tax incentives that were largely responsible for the increase may not be extended past August, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Tuesday.

Mantega touted the peak in auto sales as a sign that Brazil's economy, which has been stagnant for the past year, has finally turned the corner and will accelerate during the second half of 2012.

"The most difficult phase has passed," he told reporters in Brasilia.

Yet analysts have attributed the recent recovery in auto sales primarily to a temporary reduction in the so-called IPI tax that cuts about 5 to 7 percent off the final price to the consumer. Auto sales had struggled earlier this year until Brazil's government implemented the IPI tax break as one of several economic stimulus measures.

The government was not "currently" studying extending the IPI tax break past August, when it is set to expire, Mantega said following a meeting with representatives from the auto sector.

Mantega also said it is not the government's role to get involved in a dispute between General Motors Co and an auto workers' union, which accuses the company of planning layoffs at one of its plants.

Mantega said that auto companies had vowed to avoid layoffs as one of the conditions for receiving the IPI tax break.

Reports have circulated in Brazilian media that the government could take punitive action against GM if it proceeded with layoffs. But, following the meeting with the auto sector representatives, Mantega said that GM as a whole is adding jobs, as opposed to shedding them.

"The auto sector is doing its part," he said.