(Adds details on truck makers)
By Alonso Soto and Alberto Alerigi Jr.
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO Feb 4 Brazil's trade
minister called for unrestricted auto trade with Mexico and
Argentina on Thursday, after data showed the local automotive
sector had its worst January in a dozen years.
In a brief interview with Reuters, Trade Minister Armando
Monteiro said he would propose free trade in vehicles and auto
parts when he travels next week to Mexico and Argentina.
That means scrapping quotas imposed in recent years when
sharp currency swings heightened trade tensions between Mexico's
export-oriented auto industry and the more protectionist members
of South American trading bloc Mercosur.
For Brazil, a chance to ramp up exports could bring some
relief amid a crisis that has thrown one in six auto workers out
of a job over the past two years, as tight credit and a
deepening recession strangles domestic demand for vehicles.
Production of cars and trucks in Brazil dropped 29.3 percent
in January from a year earlier, national automakers' association
Anfavea reported earlier on Thursday. It was the lowest output
to start the year since 2003.
January sales fell 38.8 percent from January 2015 to the
lowest monthly total in nearly nine years. Compared with
December, output edged up 1.6 percent and sales
tumbled 31.8 percent.
A third of the industry's nearly 130,000 workers are on some
kind of furlough, as automakers struggle to cut capacity without
resorting to more costly layoffs.
"Several companies are offering furloughs, paid leave and
longer stoppage times around the Carnival holiday to try and
protect jobs. But clearly we have excess workers," said Anfavea
President Luiz Moan.
Despite those efforts, inventories have climbed to nearly 50
days of sales, making it likely that automakers will further
trim production in coming months, he said.
Last week, General Motors Co began firing about 800
workers at a Sao Paulo factory. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
halted work at its Betim plant for 20 days, starting
at the end of January.
Truck makers are even worse off, with nearly 60 percent
unused capacity, Anfavea officials said.
Brazil was until recently one of the world's five biggest
auto markets, and it remains a major base of operations for FCA,
GM, Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor Co.
According to Anfavea data, FCA remained Brazil's top seller
of cars and light trucks in January with about 28,200 new
vehicles. GM held its lead over VW, with about 27,100 sales,
ahead of its German rival's roughly 20,700 new registrations.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing and
additional reporting by Brad Haynes; editing by W Simon and
Chizu Nomiyama)