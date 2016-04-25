SAO PAULO, April 25 Brazil's auto production in
April is likely to be similar to its output last month, the head
of national automakers association Anfavea said on Monday,
holding out hope of a recovery for the suffering industry by the
end of the year.
Car and truck production surged in March from February, when
the Carnival holiday slowed activity, but output fell 23 percent
compared to March 2015, as the worst recession in decades leads
carmakers to idle factories and trim payrolls.
Anfavea's new president, Antonio Megale, who also runs
government affairs for Volkswagen AG in Brazil,
reiterated the outlook from his predecessor that the local auto
industry would recover by the end of the year.
Until last year Brazil was one of the world's five biggest
auto markets and it remains an important base of operations for
VW, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, General Motors Co
and Ford Motor Co.
Megale called on the government to loosen labor laws in
order to avoid more layoffs, which have already cut jobs in the
industry by more than 15 percent in two years.
"We are very concerned about maintaining the level of
employment and avoiding new layoffs, because we also have a
specialized workforce and it's not good to lose those
professionals," Megale told journalists.
