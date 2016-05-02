SAO PAULO May 2 The licensing of new cars and light commercial vehicles, a category that includes SUVs and pickup trucks, in Brazil fell 9 percent in April from March to 157,900 units, said a source on Monday from one of the main manufacturers.

The bulk of the decline occurred in the car segment, where sales fell 10 percent on a monthly basis to 131,200 units. The local economy is grappling with its worst recession in several decades. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Reese Ewing and Daniel Flynn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)